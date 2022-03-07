Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Trading Down 10.4%

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) shares were down 10.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $101.09 and last traded at $102.43. Approximately 196,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,460,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.41.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,474,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,743 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $83,966,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after purchasing an additional 763,955 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $74,431,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

