Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Short Interest Update

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,299,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LVVV traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 684,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,276. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Livewire Ergogenics has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

Livewire Ergogenics Company Profile

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc focuses on special purpose real estate asset management, research, product development, acquisition and management of legal, fully controlled and contained turnkey production facilities for cannabis-based products and services. It also engaged in the production and distribution of other wellness products.

