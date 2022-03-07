Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $38.10

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38.10 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 38.34 ($0.51), with a volume of 80353289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.03 ($0.58).

Several research analysts recently commented on LLOY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.85) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 64 ($0.86) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 58.29 ($0.78).

The stock has a market cap of £28.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 48.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.17%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers acquired 144,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £67,967.64 ($91,195.01). Also, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £235,000 ($315,309.27).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

