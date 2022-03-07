Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) EVP Sells $637,816.40 in Stock

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE LMT opened at $458.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $384.89 and its 200-day moving average is $360.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $462.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.48.
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
