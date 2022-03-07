Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) EVP Sells $637,816.40 in Stock

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE LMT opened at $458.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $384.89 and its 200-day moving average is $360.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $462.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.48.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

