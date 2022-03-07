Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the January 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Logiq stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. Logiq has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

Get Logiq alerts:

About Logiq (Get Rating)

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the following segments: DataLogiq and AppLogiq. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.