Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Trading Down 2.5%

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.79 and last traded at $64.93. Approximately 97,417 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 82,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.62.

LZAGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lonza Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.93.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

