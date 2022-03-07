Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 600 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,777,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,334 shares of company stock worth $25,564,584 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.38.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,534,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,577. The stock has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.74 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.68.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.