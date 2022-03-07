Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,076,000 after buying an additional 3,634,888 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after buying an additional 2,431,209 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,661.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,354,000 after buying an additional 1,804,393 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after buying an additional 1,340,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 436,671 shares of company stock valued at $56,670,832. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,136,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364,972. The firm has a market cap of $264.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $151.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.