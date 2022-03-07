Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $28.23 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 50,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,661,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,866. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $452.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

