Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,674,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,406,480. The stock has a market cap of $149.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.20.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.12.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

