LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNDM. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:RNDM opened at $49.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.11. First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $58.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.463 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.