LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,530 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,036,000 after purchasing an additional 273,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 96.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 28,055 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.8% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 35,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMS opened at $121.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.27. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.66 and a 12 month high of $138.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.13 and its 200 day moving average is $119.41.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.15). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,533,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.75.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

