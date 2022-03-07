LPL Financial LLC Buys 314 Shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PUI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $256,000.

PUI stock opened at $34.50 on Monday. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

