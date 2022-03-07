LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 996,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,557,000 after buying an additional 51,643 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 132,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 69,157 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 730,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after buying an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 438,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 43,287 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 242.11%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

