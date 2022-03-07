LPL Financial LLC Lowers Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,796 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNMA. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 387,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 222,973 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,333,000.

Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $48.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.96. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $50.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

