LPL Financial LLC Sells 12,004 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,004 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMBS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $28.09 on Monday. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.01 million. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Rambus’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

