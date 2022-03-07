Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for 1.0% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $18.20 on Monday, hitting $302.38. 1,451,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,076. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $336.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.58. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $283.21 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.57.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

