Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for 1.0% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $18.20 on Monday, hitting $302.38. 1,451,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,076. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $336.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.58. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $283.21 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.57.
Lululemon Athletica Profile (Get Rating)
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.