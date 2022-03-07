Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 641,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,225 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $8,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 29.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 23.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 38,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 16.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 18.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBC. Zacks Investment Research cut Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

LBC opened at $13.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $679.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Luther Burbank Co. has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $46.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

