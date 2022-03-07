Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Update

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the January 31st total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Smith acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUSK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 1,270.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 44,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $1.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $87.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.20.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 38.94%.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

