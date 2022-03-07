Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.43

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.43 and last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 14880139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MNDT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 149.32%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mandiant Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $1,453,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $912,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,640. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at $280,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at $186,897,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Mandiant by 712.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,086,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,453 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at $83,072,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at $62,615,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mandiant Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

