Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Stake in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Far Peak Acquisition by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition by 23.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FPAC stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

