Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 9,860 Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after buying an additional 23,435 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 230,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVLG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of CVLG opened at $22.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.57. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

