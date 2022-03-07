Marshall Wace LLP Invests $230,000 in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCS. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Communications Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Communications Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 17,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Communications Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

JCS stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.53. Communications Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $10.59.

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

