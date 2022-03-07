Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $245,000 Investment in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $15.81 on Monday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60. The company has a market cap of $968.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

