Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after acquiring an additional 425,621 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3,500.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 208,165 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 341.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 230,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,894,000 after purchasing an additional 178,400 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,449,000 after purchasing an additional 168,494 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 623,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,576,000 after purchasing an additional 164,692 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.32%.
In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
