Marshall Wace LLP Sells 78 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000.

XLG stock opened at $331.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $348.80. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $282.31 and a 1-year high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

