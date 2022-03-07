Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04. Masonite International posted earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $9.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $10.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.57 to $12.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

DOOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $85.17 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

