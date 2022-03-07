Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. Maxar Technologies reported earnings per share of ($1.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

MAXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,742 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 27.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 21,692 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 76.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 122.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 499,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,948,000 after acquiring an additional 275,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,576 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $33.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

