McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.3% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $89.60 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $87.25 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

