McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 184,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,941,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 13.0% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after buying an additional 15,531,426 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 8,384,412 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,061,000 after buying an additional 3,306,128 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,239,000 after buying an additional 817,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,637,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,048,000 after buying an additional 585,613 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.38 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $70.34 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.89.

