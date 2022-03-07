McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Takes $2.32 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000. Boeing comprises about 2.0% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $180.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.43. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $178.97 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

