McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $104.55

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.55 and last traded at $104.55, with a volume of 13324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.41.

MKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,257.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after buying an additional 123,452 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the third quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% during the third quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

