McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD stock traded down $9.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $225.87. The company had a trading volume of 185,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,105. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $207.14 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $167.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

