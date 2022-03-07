McLean Asset Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

McLean Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROP stock traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $450.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.13. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $367.20 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $1,537,303. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

