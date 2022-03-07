McLean Asset Management Corp Increases Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.97. 23,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,041. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.21.

