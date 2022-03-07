McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 59 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

McLean Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 467.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 60,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock traded up $5.30 on Monday, reaching $289.87. 23,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,695. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.74.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

