McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 62 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McLean Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,120. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.57 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.43.

