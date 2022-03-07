MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Upgraded at National Bankshares

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$25.00. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.09.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

TSE MEG traded up C$1.12 on Monday, hitting C$19.36. 3,942,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,316. The company has a market cap of C$5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 48.69. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.04 and a 12 month high of C$20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.