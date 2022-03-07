Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $564,000 Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. Cohu comprises about 1.6% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cohu by 500.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cohu by 430.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cohu by 109.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COHU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cohu stock traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $27.09. The company had a trading volume of 26,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.90. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.69.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

