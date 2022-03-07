Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MESA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 387,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 75,063 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 131,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 190.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 19,677 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

MESA traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $3.93. 17,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,898. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $17.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $141.34 million, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MESA shares. Bank of America cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mesa Air Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

About Mesa Air Group (Get Rating)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MESA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.