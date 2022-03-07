Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 455.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Replimune Group by 306.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:REPL traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,423. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $40.22. The company has a market cap of $758.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 23.39, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.
Replimune Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Replimune Group (REPL)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.