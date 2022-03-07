Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.45 Billion

Analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) will report sales of $28.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Meta Platforms’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $29.10 billion. Meta Platforms reported sales of $26.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will report full-year sales of $132.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.44 billion to $135.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $155.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $149.00 billion to $163.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Platforms.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.42.

Shares of FB stock opened at $200.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $190.22 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $82,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,087 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

