Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Short Interest Update

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,600 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the January 31st total of 845,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 459,700 shares of Metacrine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $445,909.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCR. Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 31.8% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,145,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 275,952 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 254.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 1,236.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 194,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 167,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Metacrine by 65.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 160,809 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

MTCR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.49. 44,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,050. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Metacrine has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $9.58.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

