Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Camden National were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden National by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Camden National by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camden National by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Camden National by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 29,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camden National by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAC stock opened at $50.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $754.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Camden National Co. has a 52 week low of $43.55 and a 52 week high of $52.16.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

