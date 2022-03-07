Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stock Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Construction by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Sterling Construction by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $28.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $846.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.27. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $32.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Profile (Get Rating)

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.