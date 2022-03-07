Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New Investment in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAW opened at $33.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03. CS Disco Inc has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. CS Disco’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CS Disco Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $310,953.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,898.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CS Disco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CS Disco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.23.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

