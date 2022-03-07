Millennium Management LLC Sells 187,752 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 292,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187,752 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 9.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 180,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at about $444,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 2.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PERI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

Shares of PERI opened at $20.34 on Monday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $710.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $22.30.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

