Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.38

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.38 and last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 1533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.
Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 0.77.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGO)
Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
