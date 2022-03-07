Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.38

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.38 and last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 1533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 99,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter worth about $1,959,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 2,757.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 67,860 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 785.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 643,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,294,000 after acquiring an additional 43,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

