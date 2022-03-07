Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.38

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.38 and last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 1533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.
Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.
About Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)
Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
