Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.38

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.38 and last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 1533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 763,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

