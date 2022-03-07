MimbleWimbleCoin Price Tops $13.24 on Top Exchanges (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $143.32 million and approximately $240,991.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $13.24 or 0.00034119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 37% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.00229064 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004025 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000106 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000147 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,822,414 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.